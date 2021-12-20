Sanjay Dutt is on board for 'Munna Bhai 3', requests Rajkumar Hirani to consider it

Dutt says he is tired of asking Munna Bhai director Rajkumar Hirani to revive the comedy hit

Sanjay Dutt says he is tired of asking Munna Bhai director Rajkumar Hirani to revive the comedy hit and is now looking to fans for help.

As per The Deccan Herald, Dutt marked 18 years of the release of his 2003 hit Munna Bhai M.B.B.S by addressing crowds at the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' in Nagpur where he had a special request for them.

“I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him for making Munna Bhai 3 franchise,” said Dutt.

His statement was greeted with a loud applause, cementing the fact that fans are also just as excited to see a third film in the Munna Bhai franchise.

A sequel, titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai, was released in 2006.