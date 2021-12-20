BTS' V asks RM for a special gift, J-Hope quips in response

BTS singer V publicly demanded a birthday gift from RM ahead of his birthday, and J-Hope had a witty response to it.
It all started when J-Hope posted a few photos to his Instagram account to announce that his quarantine time was over. The rapper was seen making goofy faces while posing against a colourful painting.
"Quarantine finished,” he captioned the picture, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_.
J-Hope also informed fans that the painting is a gift from RM.
Reacting to the post, V wrote, “(30/12) on my birthday too, if you give me a painting that suits/goes along with me, I'd be really happy RM”.
To which J-Hope hilariously responded, “One should control themselves.”
Since the vacation began the BTS members have been seen actively engaging with each other and fans on Weverse and Instagram.
