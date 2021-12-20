Prince William, Kate Middleton 'pulled closer' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Kate Middleton was reportedly left very upset with the way she and Prince Harry as well as his wife Meghan Markle grew apart but an insider claimed there was one silver lining during those tough times.

In recent years, Harry and William’s relationship had notably become increasingly strained which eventually left the brothers with a frosty relationship.

An insider told People that even though Kate was hurt from this, she has become significantly closer to her husband.

The insider told the publication: "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."

However, they added: "She's no pushover. She has an inner strength for sure."