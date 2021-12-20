Alia Bhatt treats fans with a lovable photo with her cat: See post

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt treated fans with an adorable photo with her pet cat.

The Highway actor turned to Instagram on Monday and shared a snap with her Persian cat Edward.





Sharing the picture with her white cat, the 28-year-old actor wrote, “IRL (in real life)." Besides that, she also added a monkey emoji in the caption.

In the selfie, Alia could be seen relaxing on her bed with her pet, as both of them posed for the camera. The photo also gave a glimpse of her bedroom which showcased a Victorian-style copper-coloured mirror with two lamps on both sides.

Actor Huma Qureshi also reacted to her post and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

One fan said, "Ranbir Kapoor billi kaise bann gaya? (How did Ranbir Kapoor turn into a cat?)”

The photo comes after Alia wrapped up her Hyderabad tour for her forthcoming film Brahmastra with her beau and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.