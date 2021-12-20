Queen looking to prevent Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from taking throne

File Footage

The Queen is reportedly worried that a tragedy could see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking over the throne as she is said to have done something to stop that.



According to royal expert Daniela Elser, the Queen has ensured that William takes care of his safety by asking him to stop his hobby of flying helicopters by himself.

A source told The Sun: "Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.

"It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried."

While the Queen is not concerned with William’s flying skills, the expert said that she is worried if a tragedy could see Prince Harry take the throne after his father Prince Charles.

In her column for News.com.au, Elser looked into the many ways in which Harry and Meghan could become king and queen.

In one scenario. If something were to happen to William and his heir Prince George, Harry would likely be expected to step it up.

Also in the event that William passes away before George turns 18, Harry could possibly take the throne and pass it on to his son Archie.

"Not so long ago, the prospect of a King Henry IV would have been tragic but also a bit thrilling – what would the irrepressible charmer do with the top job?

"Now, that image is less intriguing and more anxiety-inducing for anyone with an interest in the endurance of the monarchy, because the very notion of the Sussexes taking over would be a bit like two militant vegans being left in charge of a butcher shop."

Elser also said that the monarchy is not "guaranteed" to "survive the Sussexes’ stewardship".