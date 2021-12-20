Palace yet to give update on Meghan Markle bullying investigation

Buckingham Palace have yet to provide a major update regarding its investigation of Meghan Markle allegedly bullying staff back in 2018.

Royal editor, Rebecca English, while speaking on Palace Confidential, said that the investigation, which was launched in March and was led by independent lawyers and since then have reportedly "only spoken to a tiny handful of people".

Rebecca also claimed that the Palace are "not even confirming that the investigation is still going ahead" while adding that "no findings are being disseminated amongst people".

She added that this has caused the household to find itself in "quite a sticky situation" as the "serious allegations" levelled at Meghan Markle in 2018 by staffers were "not investigated properly internally" at the time.

The royal expert explained: "They are going to say from an HR perspective, is there anything we could have done better, are there lessons that we can learn.

"As opposed to investigating whole scale the actual allegations that are made against her."