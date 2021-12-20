Queen planning to ‘favor heirs’ over royals in 2021 Christmas speech: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly looking to scrap any mention of the Royal Family from her 2021 Christmas broadcast and intends only to feature her heirs.
Royal commentators Christina Garibaldi and Stewart Pearce made this claim on the Royally Us podcast.
Mr Pearce was the first to comment on it all and he admitted, “I have a feeling that Her Majesty will have lots of photographs of the great-grandchildren.”
“I feel that's what it's going to be because she's really feeling the stimulation of future promise. And, of course, the little ones are what she loves to concentrate on she's an amazing grandmama.”
Ms Garibaldi also chimed in at one point and admitted, “I mean it really seems like it and she's got so many. I don't know how she keeps track so she's got like 12 great-grandkids it's a lot to keep up with.”
Kourtney and Travis decorate their home with custom velvet stockings
Scarlett Johansson sheds light on the dynamic her daughter has with her baby brother
Morgan, in the picture, can be seen lying on the floor in front of a roaring fireplace
Khloe Kardashian shares her new jaw-dropping snaps
Sources reveal Kanye West’s presidential run was secretly run by GOP Elites
It was Jay-Z's song that the singer was playing