Queen planning to ‘favor heirs’ over royals in 2021 Christmas speech: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly looking to scrap any mention of the Royal Family from her 2021 Christmas broadcast and intends only to feature her heirs.

Royal commentators Christina Garibaldi and Stewart Pearce made this claim on the Royally Us podcast.

Mr Pearce was the first to comment on it all and he admitted, “I have a feeling that Her Majesty will have lots of photographs of the great-grandchildren.”

“I feel that's what it's going to be because she's really feeling the stimulation of future promise. And, of course, the little ones are what she loves to concentrate on she's an amazing grandmama.”

Ms Garibaldi also chimed in at one point and admitted, “I mean it really seems like it and she's got so many. I don't know how she keeps track so she's got like 12 great-grandkids it's a lot to keep up with.”