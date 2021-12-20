Kate Middleton ‘confiding’ in non-royals about Meghan Markle to spare Prince William: report

Kate Middleton has reportedly been turning a lot to her non-royal pals about her struggles with Meghan Markle in an attempt to spare Prince William the burden.



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Neil Sean on YouTube.

There she claimed, "There was one person she could really turn to, confide in and be assured that it would go no further. He's become her rock, her brother James Middleton.”

He also went on to say, "It's James who Kate turned to in these troubled times because she liked his calm and relaxing influence.”

"That's not to say she didn't want to turn to her husband Prince William but she knew that he already had quite a lot on his plate and didn't want to burden him with more."