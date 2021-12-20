Step Inside Khushi Kapoor's exotic bedroom laced with footwear

Star Kid Khushi Kapoor treated fans with a tour into her bedroom showcasing her shoe closet and flaunting her brown bodycon dress in the background.

Khushi Kapoor, the beloved daughter of Producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi has an eye for fashion and loves to keep her personal space neat and tidy.

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared glimpses of her stunning room.

In one picture, a bed was spotted with intricate carvings on the headboard along with a matching side table.



Her bed was covered with dull sheets and a messy blanket that completed the look next to her wardrobe.

The work on her cupboard was rather simple.

In the far end, one could easily see Khushi's extravagant shoe collection with different parts dedicated to diverse kinds of shoes, from high heels to clutches.

Khushi looked glam as she posed for an ethereal selfie in her brown dress.

Fans could not stop swooning over Khushi’s spick-and-span room and penned various comments on her post.

The star stays with her family in Mumbai.