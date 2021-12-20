Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ‘grateful’ to media for respecting daughter Vamika’s privacy

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed thanks to the paparazzi as they did not reveal their daughter Vamika’s pictures to the public.



Earlier this week, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they boarded the flight to South Africa for the former’s Indian Cricket tournament and urged the paps to refrain from clicking Vamika’s pictures.

The Zero actress took to her Instagram stories and penned a sweet note saying, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

Further adding, the statement read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media."

"As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.’

The couple is doting parents to their one and only child and are deeply concerned about their daughter’s safety.