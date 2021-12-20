Jamie Spears got $40K loan from Britney Spears days before conservatorship

Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears reportedly got almost $40K as a loan days before her conservatorship set in, 13 years ago.

This news has been brought to light in a report by The New York Times and according to their findings, the loan was given to Mr Spears just days before he put his daughter into a conservatorship back in 2008.

The money was given by embattled business manager Lou Taylor‘s firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.

This was done around the time Britney was to be hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold.



Within the days during her admission, Jamie put in a petition to be awarded control of his daughter’s estate and personal assets.



The approval was quite promptly awarded but the reasons for his motives are still unclear since he previously filed for bankruptcy before the entire motion was set in place.

While referencing the news National Guardianship Association president Anthony Palmieri told the Times. “It makes me wonder where the allegiance lies.”

“Is the conservator making decisions in the best interest of the conservatee or the business manager who they owe a debt to? It reeks of conflict of interest.”

It is important to note however that Taylor’s lawyer revealed that Jamie had paid them back the loan amount in full and that it has “had no affect on Tri Star’s work for the estate in later years.”