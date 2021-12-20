Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘had high hopes for baby no. 2 ‘from the start: source

Insiders have stepped forward with updates regarding Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s deep dive into parenthood, the second time around.

The insiders spilled the beans during a candid chat with People magazine and also admitted that the couple has been hoping for another baby for “a while now.”

According to their findings, "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed [and feel] ecstatic.”



Katherine also loves this character shift and insiders also revealed that she "loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."

Even Katherine’s own mother is elated and prior to news of baby no. 2’s birth the source admitted, "Maria is also very involved in Lyla's life. She is excited for another grandchild."