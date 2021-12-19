'Big Sky' star Katheryn Winnick celebrates 44th birthday

Thousands of fans, friends, and family members took to social media to send birthday greetings to Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick who turned 44 on Saturday.
Winnick, who rose to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings", took to her Instagram stories to share the wishes from her friends who had posted throwback photos with the talented actress.
She won hearts of millions of people with her role as Lagertha in "Vikings".
She is currently starring in another hit TV show "Big Sky".
