Prince William, Kate Middleton praised as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'failed'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly doing much better than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a royal commentator.

Commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as the Queen have been "all over magazine covers".

However, the Sussexes have "failed to build the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to".

Writing for news.com.au, the royal commentator said: "In fact, next year could see a renewed Windsor assault on the US with news that the next outing of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the States raising the possibility of a royal tour there also."

This comes after Harry and Meghan's multi-million deal with Spotify came into question as the couple were not producing more podcasts.