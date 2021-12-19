Prince William, Kate Middleton praised as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'failed'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly doing much better than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a royal commentator.
Commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as the Queen have been "all over magazine covers".
However, the Sussexes have "failed to build the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to".
Writing for news.com.au, the royal commentator said: "In fact, next year could see a renewed Windsor assault on the US with news that the next outing of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the States raising the possibility of a royal tour there also."
This comes after Harry and Meghan's multi-million deal with Spotify came into question as the couple were not producing more podcasts.
Katrina Kaif shared a closer look at her mehendi design on her Instagram account
Priyanka Chopra marked 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style by keeping her Indian traditions intact
Director Kabir Khan revealed Deepika Padukone's reaction to the film when she saw it for the first time
Prince Charles and Prince Harry have had trouble with their relationship after the Duke of Sussex made his royal exit...
Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re
Cardi B joined hands with Real Women Are earlier this year to launch a limited edition of her dolls