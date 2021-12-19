Jennifer Lopez clears the air over her reaction to Ben Affleck’s Jennifer Garner comments

Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez has finally spoken out about her real reaction to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner.
This report comes shortly after international media outlets ran a rumoured account of Lopez’s angered reaction. However, according to the singer herself, the rumours are completely untrue.
In her most recent interview with People magazine, the star explained, "This story is simply not true," and "It is not how I feel."
The singer also made it clear that "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."
The father-of-three was also reportedly put off by the turn his Howard Stern interview took since a wide range of topics and life events were shared at the time.
Affleck reportedly threw his walls down for a candid heart-to-heart on topics like parenthood, love, fame and event alcoholism during his appearance on the podcast.
In a subsequent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He addressed it all and wanted fans to know that he "would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."
He even pointed out "how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first." But he alleged the media showed him off like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."
A source also stepped forward to admit that Lopez is truly supportive of Affleck in this time and reportedly the duo is in a really great space and really happy."
Katrina Kaif shared a closer look at her mehendi design on her Instagram account
Priyanka Chopra marked 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style by keeping her Indian traditions intact
Director Kabir Khan revealed Deepika Padukone's reaction to the film when she saw it for the first time
Prince Charles and Prince Harry have had trouble with their relationship after the Duke of Sussex made his royal exit...
Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re
Cardi B joined hands with Real Women Are earlier this year to launch a limited edition of her dolls