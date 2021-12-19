Queen told to give Prince Charles throne to 'establish himself'

File Footage





The Queen is advised to give her son Prince Charles the throne due to her frail health.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine, said that the Queen should look into sharing her workload as she has recently been slowing down on her public engagements.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mail+, she said: "She could just retire and hand over to Charles.

"She doesn't have to die to do that, does she?" she said.

"She could just say, 'I'm still Queen'. That's what I think would be the sensible thing.

"I think he would have the chance to establish himself under her watchful eye and we'll all get used to the idea.

"And when she very sadly does die, it will be a very sad event but it won't be a catastrophic headache."