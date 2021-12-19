Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may release snap of Lilibet as public interest declines

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to be "very protective" of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

However, reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are waiting for the public to reignite their interest in their five-month-old before deciding to release a photo of their daughter.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, a decline in public interest in Lilibet was noticed so Harry and Meghan will attempt to overcome this by releasing a photo to their fans.

"They feel and their advisers feel that if they do release a picture, they will be invading their own privacy something they've rallied against.

"For me, I think this is ridiculous.

"If they were to put a picture on social media, a lot of people would be pleased to see the child, they're all interested but as each month passes, interest diminishes.

"They're now looking for an opportunity to introduce Lilibet Diana to the world.

"As we know, we haven't seen a Christmas card but perhaps they're waiting for maximum impact."