Why Prince William, Kate Middleton's reign matters more than Prince Charles

While it is thought that Prince Charles will take over after the Queen steps down it is said it will be more important how Prince William and Kate Middleton take the reigns.
Royal Historian Ed Owens, has claimed that the Duke and Duchess will play a key role once the Queen steps down.
As of recently Queen Elizabeth II sparked concern as she was forced to pull out of multiple royal engagements owing to ill-health.
As a result, many have been speculating over the monarch's future with talks surrounding that Prince Charles will eventually take over.
Speaking to Express, he said: "Once Queen Elizabeth II is gone, all eyes will be on them.
"In many ways, Charles’ reign matters less than what comes after him.
"The Cambridges are the real ‘draw’ now for the monarchy."
