‘The Crown’ production wraps season 5 early amid surging COVID-19 cases

Streaming giant, Netflix has bought an early end to the filming of the final season of Netflix’s The Crown amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in UK.

According to Variety, the cast and crew members have reportedly taken off ahead of the holidays after several members on set contracted the novel virus.

However, it is currently unclear how many cases were reported or whether any of the actors tested positive. Daily Mail reported eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety that, "The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones."

The production is set to resume in January, however, no exact date has been announced yet. Filming for season 5 previously began in July.

Earlier this week, rare photos were shared online featuring the show’s Tony Blair family. The former British prime minister is played by Bertie Carvel while wife Cherie is portrayed by Lydia Leonard.

The fifth and the final season of The Crown is keenly anticipated after casting announcement. After Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki will be seen portraying Princess Diana’s role.

Dominic West will step into Prince Charles’ shoes and Imelda Staunton will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II. Senan West, 13, will play Prince William on the show.

The Crown season 5 is expected to premiere in November 2022.