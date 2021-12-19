Priyanka Chopra looks stunning at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere: Photos

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight on the red carpet of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere when she greeted the audience with a Namaste.
On Saturday night the Don 2 actor joined the co-stars of her upcoming film at the premiere in San Francisco. The diva dropped jaws with her stunning appearance as she stood alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and others.
In the viral pictures and videos shared on the paparazzi account, one can see Priyanka greeting Jada and a few others with a hug as well as greeting the audience with a namaste, keeping her Indian traditions intact.
The 39-year-old actor appeared in the strapless silver bodycon dress, which featured a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Jada donned a pink ruffled gown with ear accessories. At one point, the Desi Girl was also clicked when she helped her co-star with her dress.
Have a look:
For those unversed, in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sati, with Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.
