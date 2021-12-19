 
Sunday December 19, 2021
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere: Photos

Priyanka Chopra marked 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style by keeping her Indian traditions intact

By Web Desk
December 19, 2021
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning at The Matrix Resurrections premiere
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight on the red carpet of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere when she greeted the audience with a Namaste.

On Saturday night the Don 2 actor joined the co-stars of her upcoming film at the premiere in San Francisco. The diva dropped jaws with her stunning appearance as she stood alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and others.

In the viral pictures and videos shared on the paparazzi account, one can see Priyanka greeting Jada and a few others with a hug as well as greeting the audience with a namaste, keeping her Indian traditions intact.

The 39-year-old actor appeared in the strapless silver bodycon dress, which featured a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Jada donned a pink ruffled gown with ear accessories. At one point, the Desi Girl was also clicked when she helped her co-star with her dress.

Have a look:


For those unversed, in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sati, with Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. 