Tom Holland cancelled ‘Spider-Man’ opening night appearances due to COVID-19

Holland had planned to surprise fans at early screenings of the film on Friday in Los Angeles

Tom Holland had to abandon his plans of swinging into theatres on the opening night of Spider-Man: No Way Home due to rising COVID-19 concerns.

According to Variety, the actor had planned to surprise fans at early screenings of the film on Friday in Los Angeles along with another special guest but had to scrap the appearance due to COVID concerns and possible crowd control issues.

The news comes after a top talent agent who attended the Spider-Man premiere on Monday tested positive for the virus right after. He reportedly also attended Holland’s exclusive after-party for about 75 people.

Hollywood continues to be more vigilant about COVID as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant ravages through the US.