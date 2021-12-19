Kate Middleton surprised Prince Harry with hilarious Christmas present

Kate Middleton picked a witty Christmas present for brother-in-law Prince Harry.

While Harry has now permanently moved to US with spouse Meghan Markle and his growing rift with the royal has become the talk of the town, there were simpler times when the clan used to have a chilled out Christmas like any ordinary family.

One such time, Kate managed to poke fun at Prince Harry with a savage present on the holiday, aimed at his long list of non-serious relationships before Meghan Markle.

As per the Mirror, the Duchess of Cambridge gave brother-in-law a 'grow-your-own-girlfriend' kit. It is also reported that Harry opened the present in front of everybody, which means the Queen must have seen it too.

Kate's present however was widely liked by the royals, leaving the family in splits.