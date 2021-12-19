Paul Rudd enters ‘SNL's five-timers club, hosts show with no-audience due to COVID

Hollywood star Paul Rudd officially joined the Saturday Night Live's Five-Timers Club on Saturday. However, he hosted the show without any live audience due to rising cases of omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Saturday afternoon, the NBC sketch comedy show announced on social media that the episode, featuring the Ant-Man actor as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”

Moreover, SNL also cancelled musical guest Charli XCX's planned performances, including New Shapes with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

During his monologue, the PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive performed to an empty room alongside fellow Five-Timers Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, and Steve Martin on-video.

"Congratulations on hosting the show four-and-a-half times," Thompson joked, acknowledging the unusual circumstances of the day.

"Tonight everyone at 'Saturday Night Live' planned to do our big Christmas show ... but Covid came early this year," said Hanks.

In place of a regular lineup, the Saturday's episode featured holiday highlights from previous seasons.