Nick Jonas skipped Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere. Here’s why

Priyanka says Nick had to miss the premiere because someone from his tour tested positive for COVID

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest Hollywood outing comes in Matrix Resurrections; however, her husband Nick Jonas was notably absent at the film’s premiere on Saturday.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Priyanka shared why Nick couldn’t make it to her big night.

“He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in,” she said.

Priyanka also revealed that Nick has, in fact, already watched the film and “he loves it and is a fan of The Matrix anyway.”

The Quantico star, who stars as grownup Sati in the film, had earlier also shared how excited Nick is about her being a part of the Matrix universe.

“He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one,” she had said