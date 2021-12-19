Parineeti Chopra lashes out at Talent Show for featuring her as judge without agreement

Actor Parineeti Chopra slammed the makers of the talent show for adding her name to the judging panel without her permission.

On Saturday, Parineeti, 33 took notice of forgery news issued by kids show named Fun Kids India claiming that Parineeti and Salim Merchant would be the judges of their show in the now-deleted tweet.

The Daawat-e-Ishq actor turned to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of a tweet of an Indian online channel for kids.

Sharing the screenshots of the tweet she wrote, “Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way.”

Fun Kids India also replied to Parineeti and wrote, "We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec 2022.” One person replied to the page's reply and wrote, “So that means, I email you and call you but you don't give any formal confirmation, yet I can say that I am associated with you? Doesn't that sound senseless? @FunKidsIndia."

On the work upfront, Parineeti is currently shooting for Uunchai that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

