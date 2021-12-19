Ranveer Singh promises entertainment for Pakistani fans with '83

Ranveer Singh is eager to share upcoming film'83 with his Pakistani fans.
Speaking to media in a recent conference, Ranveer told a journalist that there is a special scene in '83 that his neighbours across the border would absolutely love.
"I would only like to say that there's a very special moment [in '83], that you as a Pakistani will be very happy when you see it," the actor shared with the journalist. "I wouldn't tell you what that scene is. You'll watch the film in a few days and then you will remember me when you watch that [particular] moment. It's very special for me. This film is full of moments like these," said Ranveer.
He further added, "It is a film for everyone. For kids, for the elderly, women, people from all walks of life. The way the trailer has resonated with everyone is a testament to that. But if you are a cricket nut, then this film is another trip altogether. If you know those players and you know those details, there are cricket keeras [enthusiasts], they will also be like 'wah!'"
