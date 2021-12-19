Kim Kardashian plans to spend New Year Eve with Pete Davidson in Miami

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are looking forward to have love-filled holidays in Miami.
According to E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum enthralled to spend the gleeful times with her beau.
Quoting its source, the outlet shared, “She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him.”
"The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him," it added.
Detailing the lovebirds' plans, the insider revealed that Kardashian is looking forward to fly off to Miami for the SNL star.
"Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there," the publication shared.
Davidson is gearing up to join Miley Cyrus for her special New Year’s Eve Party.
