Jennifer Lawrence ready to welcome first baby, goes house-hunting

Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lawrence is all set to welcome her first child soon and was recently photographed looking for home in New York City with husband Cooke Maroney.
According to The Daily Mail, the couple were shown around the East Village by a real estate agent as Lawrence nears her due date and the couple gears up to welcome their first baby.
Lawrence, 31, was seen in a dark green maternity dress topped with a classic trench coat while her art dealer husband, Maroney, 37, opted for a navy polo shirt with olive khakis.
The Don’t Look Up actress recently also closed a deal on a brand-new $22 million townhouse in West Village, Manhattan and it is unclear whether she is planning to sell it or just have an extra property.
She also sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9.9 million recently.
