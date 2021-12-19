Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19

The lead guitarist for British rock band Queen, Brian May, has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Variety.
May, 74, took to his Instagram page to share the grim news with fans and followers, writing, “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line.”
He added that while it has been a “truly horrible few days”, he does not want sympathy and that he’s okay and will share more later.
“PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri,” he continued, attaching a photo of his positive test.
May’s positive diagnosis comes in the wake of the spread of the new Omicron variant that has sent COVID cases surging once again.
