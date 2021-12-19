Trevor Noah sues a hospital and doctor for a ‘careless’ surgery in 2020

Trevor Noah sued a local hospital in New York for Special Surgery and an orthopedic doctor for being ‘negligent’ during a surgery.

The Daily Show host alleged that Dr. Riley J. William carried out a careless treatment on him in 2020.

The comedian submitted a legal complaint in which he claimed that the surgeon “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for (him) in a careful and skilful manner," quoted People.

He also accused the defendants in "failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment."

The 37-year-old TV personality received the treatment between August 25 and December 17 in 2020 while a surgery was performed on November 23 of the same year.

Noah mentioned that the hospital and doctors also failed in making a proper diagnosis of the problem he “was suffering” from.

The legal papers also stated that due to poor treatment Noah also sustained a severe “personal injury” that is "permanent, severe, and grievous.”

Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the accusations.