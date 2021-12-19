 
Entertainment

Mayal Ali features in Filmfare's Most Influential Women 2021: 'It’s an honour'

'I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support,' says Maya Ali

By Web Desk
December 19, 2021
Mayal Ali features in Filmfare Most Influential Women 2021: 'It’s an honour'

Maya Ali has made it to Filmfare UAE's list of most influential women this year.

The diva, who has exclusively spoken to the outlet over her views on women empowerment, is expressing gratitude to her friends and fans  over their  constant support.

"It’s an honour to be representing your country everyday on the screen but this feature in @filmfareme coffee table book is even more special. I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support," captioned Maya Ali, while attaching a clip of  the magazine.

Maya's friends from the fraternity, including   stylist Nabila, congratulated the diva over the groundbreaking achievement. 

Take a look: 

