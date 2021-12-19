Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s family trip to Disneyland

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, musician Travis Barker got into the festive spirit as they visited Disneyland with their kids on Thursday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, along with her youngest son Reign Disick and the Blink- 182 drummer, 46, with his 18-year-old son Landon Barker, enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disneyland.

Taking to the Instagram, the Poosh founder shared a bunch of pictures from the trip to the Southern California theme park and in the caption, she wrote, “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time”

In one of shared pictures, the rockband drummer could be seen carrying Reign, 7, on his shoulders. While in another shot, the four could be seen posing in front of Disneyland's main Christmas tree on Main Street.

Meanwhile, Travis also shared a picture of the blended family enjoying a ride on the Space Mountain roller coaster. Other photos featured holiday decorations and festive food sampled at the theme park.