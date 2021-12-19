Victoria Beckham kicks off Christmas celebrations with a message: 'Elf is back'

Victoria Beckham has delighted fans as the fashion designer gave them a glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's festive decorations are minimal. Their Christmas tree also appeared to be rather low-key when it was unveiled earlier this month.



Former Spice Girls member took to Instagram to declare: "Elf is back," and the small toy could be seen hugging one of the undecorated branches of their Christmas tree.



Victoria and David have proved that less is more with her surprising front door decorations.

The mother-of-four recorded her son Cruz dressed as Spiderman jumping around the entrance way of the £31million family home on Friday, and behind him, two simple wreaths were clear to see.

Victoria Beckham added virtual baubles via the app, but perhaps it was the mischievous elf who was the one responsible for the missing decorations. It is unclear whether the tree was yet to be decorated or if this was the final look.

