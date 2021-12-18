Britney Spears’s legal team accuses Jamie Spears of ‘bullying and attacking’

Britney Spears’ lawyer has accused dad Jamie Spears of “bullying and attacking” his daughter.
The lawyer got candid about it all during his interview with Variety magazine.
There he issued a statement that read, "Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to 'love' her.”
“It would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months: As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney's work that he paid himself before he was suspended?”
He also questioned, “What were the total amounts he received from his daughter's estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus?”
“Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter's bedroom?”
Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in...
Tom Holland reacted to 'Spider-Man' getting compared to BTS
The couple were first to donate towards the first ever Montecito Car Parade this week.
'The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids,' says Ben Affleck
'Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t,' says Kim Kardashian
BTS graced the 'Late Late Show with James Corden' for Thursday night’s episode