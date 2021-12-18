Wedding bells! Areeba Habib set to tie the knot in Jan. 2022

Wedding bells for actress Areeba Habib, who recently announced her wedding date and shared pictures of the invitation package sending Internet into a meltdown.
The Koi Chaand Rakh famed actress, who is going to get married on January 2nd, took to Instagram and shared a photo of her wedding invitation box with her fans.
The gorgeous box includes a scented candle, a box of sweets and a framed gold-themed wedding card.
Take a look.
Back in August, the Jalan actress had shared pictures of her dreamy engagement ceremony. Habib and her fiancé Saadain Imran Sheikh set couple goals at their baat pakki. She wore an ivory outfit embellished with pink flowers and had mehndi on her hands.
Fellow celebrities and friends congratulated the soon-to-be-bride in the comment section of the post, including actors Sadia Faisal and Sumbul Iqbal and model Sadaf Kanwal.
