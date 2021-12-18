Matthew McConaughey has no plans in politics after ‘much consideration’

Matthew McConaughey will not be running as the Governor of Texas after giving it great ‘thought’ as he disclosed reasons behind his staunch decision.



It was not the right time for Matthew to get into politics as his utmost priority was his family and wanted to dedicate all the time to his acting career.

In an appearance at the Tonight Show, Matthew said, "It was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months. I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people?'"

“It never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment” concluded McConaughey.