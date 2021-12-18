Kabir Khan weighs in on casting Deepika Padukone in ‘83’

83 film-maker recently opened up on casting Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in his much-anticipated sports-drama.
The upcoming film recently received a standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah for stunning performance of Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of a renowned Indian batsman Kapil Dev.
While, Padukone is helming his wife, Romi’s character.
During his interview with ETimes, Khan shared that he initially didn’t plan to include Romi’s character in the movie but he soon realized her impact on Dev’s life.
The 53-year-old director said, “I didn't have Mrs. Kapil Dev on my mind as a character in the story of 83 when I was writing it. But when I met Romi, I realised that Kapil is incomplete without Romi. She has an energy that makes Kapil Dev complete.”
“However, I knew one thing: We couldn't give Romi's character much screen time as the story revolves around the cricketers,” he added
Opening up in his choice to cast Padukone for the role, Khan expressed, “Now, Deepika is not just one of the finest actresses and a superstar but I got the energy from her that I saw in Romi that reflects on Kapil Dev.”
The film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2021.
