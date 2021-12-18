Kim Kardashian says North is 'Kanye West's daughter': 'She’s his twin'

Kim Kardashian elder daughter North is just like her dad Kanye 'Ye' West.

Speaking in a recent interview, when asked who is she most intimidated by, Kim did not take a second before quoting her eight-year-old North West's name.

"Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North," confessed Kim.

The SKIMS founder later added: “North West is Kanye West’s daughter” before adding, “Forget that, she’s his twin.”

In an earlier interview, Kim spilled that North is the most savage person in her house, always dissing the white interior of her abode whenever the mother-daughter duo have a spat.

On another occasion, when the Kim told fans that she loved newbie singer Olivia Rodriguez, North was quick to add that this wasn’t true since her mother has never listened to her music.