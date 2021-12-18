Queen Elizabeth reportedly returns to London from Windsor after two months

Queen Elizabeth has cut short her Windsor stay to come back to London, as per reports.
The 95-year-old,who returned to London last week, marks the first time she left Windsor after health scare in October.
As per The Sun, the monarch was spotted walking on her feet supported by a stick during her day out.
The appearance comes after she 'regretfully' cancelled Royal Family Christmas lunch in Windsor amid rising cases of Omicron.
An onlooker told The Sun: "It was great she was out and about and on her feet and looking back to her best."
"Hopefully, being on her feet in London is a sign that we will see her back on engagements soon," added the spectator.
After wedding in Rajasthan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai. Vicky has resumed shooting for his...
Zaid Ali recreated a popular scene from 2004 film, 'Main Hoon Na,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen in lead
Book 'Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron' shows how his early ideas evolved into films
'Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out,' shares Lily Collins
Harry's rift with William could be a cause of him distancing from the entire royal family
'Yeah. I do a Cher impersonation,' admits Scarlett Johansson