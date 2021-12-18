Prince Harry ditches the Queen: 'Wasn't ready for UK return on Christmas'

Harry's rift with William could be a cause of him distancing from the entire royal family

Prince Harry was prepared to reunite with his family over Christmas so he stayed in the US.



Contrary to what was reported earlier, the Sussexes were "really enjoying their new life in California and their new home."

Speaking to Vanity Fair, they added, “Let’s just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it’s not what it was, and I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now."

Royal expert Robert Lacey said Harry's rift with William could be a cause of him distancing from the entire royal family.

He explained: “If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.

“There is time to change things in a positive direction, but at the moment the palace is not working in that direction.”