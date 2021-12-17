 
Friday December 17, 2021
Entertainment

Prince William shares his favourite Christmas song as he talks to patients at a hospital

Prince William sits for an interview with Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston

By Web Desk
December 17, 2021
Prince William  sat down with Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston for a  "truly delightful and heartwarming conversation".

The Duke of Cambridge  answered some questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said a statement. 

It said William  also celebrated the passion of hospital staff and shared a favourite Christmas song.

 Radio Marsden is a self-funded and run entirely by volunteers. It relies on donations to pay for the various licenses and equipment required to provide a top quality service to patients of both The Royal Marsden Hospitals.