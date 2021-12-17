Prince William shares his favourite Christmas song as he talks to patients at a hospital

Prince William sat down with Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston for a "truly delightful and heartwarming conversation".
The Duke of Cambridge answered some questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said a statement.
It said William also celebrated the passion of hospital staff and shared a favourite Christmas song.
Radio Marsden is a self-funded and run entirely by volunteers. It relies on donations to pay for the various licenses and equipment required to provide a top quality service to patients of both The Royal Marsden Hospitals.
Salman Khan has decided to skip on mega parties this year due to covid-19
After testing positive for COVID-19, Kareena Kapoor is currently self-isolation in her home
Charlie Puth tweeted, "I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me”
'The Duchess at 40': Royal magazine cover features Kate Middleton
Saeed joins the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo among others with the feat
'I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down,' wrote Megan Thee Stallion