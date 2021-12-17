Prince William shares his favourite Christmas song as he talks to patients at a hospital

Prince William sat down with Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston for a "truly delightful and heartwarming conversation".

The Duke of Cambridge answered some questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said a statement.

It said William also celebrated the passion of hospital staff and shared a favourite Christmas song.

Radio Marsden is a self-funded and run entirely by volunteers. It relies on donations to pay for the various licenses and equipment required to provide a top quality service to patients of both The Royal Marsden Hospitals.

