Salman Khan decides to skip on big celebrations for 56th birthday

Salman Khan is going to turn 56 on December 27 but quietly as he has decided to skip on mega parties this year.

Keeping the rising covid-19 cases in view, the Tiger 3 actor will have an intimate celebration.

According to India Today the Dabangg actor will enjoy a simple dinner at his farmhouse with close family members.

The outlet quoted its source, “Salman will be at his farmhouse for his birthday. He doesn’t plan to call too many people and wants to keep it very low-key.”

“Usually, his guest list is extensive given the friends he has in Bollywood. But in the last two years due to Covid-19, he’s kept it very small and plans to do the same this year,” the insider added.

Just a few days ago, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were tested positive for Covid-19 after they were spotted partying together.