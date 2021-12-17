Photos: Mushk Kaleem ties the knot with Nadir Zia!

Photos: Mushk Kaleem ties the knot with Nadia Zia!

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem is officially married to Nadir Zia!

The 26-year-old, who announced her wedding last month, opted for a Nikah and Mehendi ceremonies to mark her nuptials.

Mushk slipped into a white flowing outfit for her Nikkah designed by Maria B. Blissful pictures from the ceremony were instantly shared by friends in attendance.



The newlyweds were then joined by an exuberant Mehendi. Mushk wore gold embellished hot pink lehenga choli by Ali Xeeshan for the night as she dance her heart out on the stage.



Many of the model's celebrity friends including Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan and Khoji attended the ceremonies and sent warm wishes to the happy couple's way.





