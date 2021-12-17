Sara Ali Khan enjoys Bombay & Bihar's sunset moments in latest pictures 

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming, much-awaited romance-drama film, Atrangi Re.
While the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress has been completely occupied with the promotions, she has been treating her Insta fam with gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures of the movie, in which she will be seen with actors Dhanush, Akshay Kumar.
The Coolie No.1 star turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse into her love for sunsets. Leaving fans in awe, Sara introduced her fans to her Atrangi Re character Rinku, who hails from Bihar and posted pictures of sunsets from both Bihar and Mumbai, where Sara live.
Sharing the lovely shots, the Pataudi princess wrote, "We’ve always loved the setting sun. From Bombay to Bihar. From Sara to Rinku."
In one of the pictures, Sara is seen sporting a bright pink sharara outfit while in another, she is seen as Rinku, donning a peach and dark green saree.
Meanwhile, Atrangi Re is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.
