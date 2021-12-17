Alia Bhatt in the clear after BMC says she didn’t violate COVID-19 rules

Bhatt came under scrutiny after she was reportedly exposed to the virus at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house

Talks of Alia Bhatt allegedly breaking COVID-19 protocols were cleared on Thursday after a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed she had tested negative.

Talking to the Press Trust of India, BMC officials said that Bhatt had tested negative for COVID-19 before travelling to Delhi earlier this week to promote her upcoming film Brahmastra.

“No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report,” said the officials, laying to rest reports of Bhatt violating several SOPs.

BMC officials were also seen outside Bhatt’s house after sanitising it.

The actress had come under scrutiny after she was reportedly exposed to the virus at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house alongside Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others who tested positive later.