Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ release

Holland turned to Instagram late on Thursday to share his excitement about the film's release

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theatres on December 16 to rave reviews and the star of the film, Tom Holland, could hardly contain his emotions on the eve.

Sharing photos of himself posing alongside the film’s star cast, including his ladylove Zendaya, Holland turned to Instagram late on Thursday to share his excitement, writing, “I can’t believe we actually did it.”

“Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing. This movie is a labour of love and celebrates three generations of cinema,” he further gushed.





Holland, 25, added that his starring role as Spider-Man is “truly a dream come true” and that he is grateful for the love and support the films have received.

“We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie,” he wrote, concluding his note with a warning for fans that read, “P.S. Bring tissues.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to record-breaking ticket sales, with Variety reporting that the film was eyeing a “massive $150 million-plus debut”.







