‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra stuns in showstopper green ensemble 

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated movie, The Matrix Resurrections.
The diva, who never fails to stun her fans with her jaw-dropping gorgeous fashion statements, has aced the film’s promotion press tour with her stunning style moments.
Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared pictures of her latest look in a sultry avatar. She donned a gorgeous champagne green outfit. She paired the shimmery top with a floral trendy skirt.
PeeCee accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings, metallic-shade pumps, and rings. She completed the look with a messy tied updo and minimal make-up.
The Sky Is Pink starlet also shared more pictures of her showstopper looks on the gram and left her fans stunned. Sharing some snaps in black ensemble, she captioned it, "And that's a wrap! The Matrix movie. Re-Enter the Matrix 12.22.21."
For these unversed, Priyanka will reprise the role of young Sati in the upcoming Matrix franchise movie, alongside authentic forged members Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.
