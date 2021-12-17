Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone goes ‘Oh my God’

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were thrilled after receiving over-whelming love and appreciation for their upcoming sports-drama '83 in UAE.

The RamLeela pair, who on Wednesday, attended the screening event of '83 at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reached Dubai to promote their highly anticipated film.

On Thursday, Ranveer and Deepika, along with the team '83 reached Burj Khalifa, where the film received a fitting display on world’s tallest tower.

The Bajirao Mastani pair’s affectionate moment was captured by paparazzi as Ranveer held Deepika close while watching the trailer. However, what caught fan’s attention more was the way Deepika kept adorably staring at Ranveer during the promotional event.

In the pictures, the Gully Boy actor can be seen donning the glitzy golden ensemble. While the Piku starlet opted for all-red look.

Director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and cricket legends Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath were also photographed at the Burj Khalifa.

'83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. ‘83 stars Ranveer and Deepika in on-screen appearance of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2020.