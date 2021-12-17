Prince William gets candid on Christmas celebrations of his family

The festive spirit of Christmas is in full swing as the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has spilled the beans about his Christmas favourites and holiday celebrations for his family in latest candid interview.

The royal, who was joined Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston, to take some phone calls from young cancer patients, shared his favourites for the holiday in the question-answer session.

Answering the calls on hospital’s radio show, William shared that being around the loved ones topped his list of his favourite things, but food was also “quite important.”

Getting together for Christmas Day, he said, was “always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our own things all the time during the year and so we get very few moments to actually come together.”

“When I see my children meet up with my cousin’s children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot.”

Sharing details about the Cambridge family, the duke, 39, revealed that he had never heard of the modern favourite game the Elf on the Shelf. He said, “We love Monopoly and Risk”