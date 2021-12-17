Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘distraught’ over estrangement from Prince Harry

According to a close friend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are 'really, really upset'

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly been left ‘distraught’ in the wake of William’s younger brother Prince Harry’s estrangement from the royal family.

A source close to the couple told People magazine that Kate and William have grown closer than ever because of how upset they’ve been due to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s claims of maltreatment.

According to the insider, “Kate has been really, really upset about it all.”

“Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled her and William closer together. She was upset about it because William was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough,” a friend was also quoted.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan put the royal family on blast in an interview with Oprah Winfrey where they claimed that there had been “concerns about how dark Archie’s skin might be”.

The claims were subsequently denied by William, however, the interview left the family more divided than ever.